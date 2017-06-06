HEALTH & FITNESS

High-tech bra screens wearers for breast cancer

The film "Detected" follows the development of a high-tech, internet-connected bra that can help detect breast cancer. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The new film "Detected" looks at the development of a high-tech undergarment that could save women's lives.

The movie follows the creation and development of the iTBra, a bra that contains an internet-connected patch which can help detect breast cancer.

Narrated by Melanie Griffith, the film examines how Rob Royea, CEO of Cyrcadia Asia Ltd. was able to oversee bringing this technology from the hospital to the home.

"When I was brought aboard, there was a great technology that was devised by really smart physicists and physicians that allowed detection as a wearable device, but in the hospital," Royea said in an interview with Eyewitness News. "My job was to scale it to be able to come out to the population health and find a way that we could create a technology that could get to the individual."

To see the entire interview with Seth Kramer, co-founder of Ironbound Films and Rob Royea, CEO of Cyrcadia Asia, Ltd., watch the video above.
