HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --It's tough to create a different fitness experience in L.A., yet seasoned trainer Alfonso Moretti and his wife did just that with their newly opened Merge studio in Hollywood.
"I feel a lot of the other exercise programs that are currently out there and are very trendy really focus on what I consider just mostly forward movement. What that leads to is injuries so we have bad posture, weak lower backs, weak glutes," Moretti said.
When you think about it, everything we do in life is falling forward. Whether we're texting, we're driving, or we're at our computer.
The class is designed to open up your body and strengthen the backside.
"I've designed this class to have just as much pulling as there is pushing so we get the posture. We get the hips. We get the backside of the body (and) eliminate muscular imbalances (to) hopefully prevent injuries," Moretti said.
Moretti's use of a water rower, arm bike and suspension core cross trainer also eliminates impact.
"I'm getting a little bit older. I've got some aches and pains. I have some problem with my spine," Moretti said.
But most anyone can give it a go. You'll spend 10 to 15 minutes at each station in a 45-minute workout.
"It's really working out my arms specifically, then all of the sudden I'll feel my butt specifically. So I actually feel my muscles really working," said Caitlainne Guerreri, of Culver City.
What is similar to other boutique workouts is the price. A drop-in is $35 a class.