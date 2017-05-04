House passes Republican healthcare bill to replace Obamacare

The House has passed the Republican-prized health care bill to replace Obamacare on Thursday.The bill is expected to face major changes when it reaches the Senate.House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., canceled a March vote on the health care bill because disgruntled conservatives said the measure was too meek while GOP moderates said its cuts were too deep.Ryan abandoned a second attempt for a vote last week.But over the past few weeks, the measure was revamped to attract most hard-line conservatives and some GOP centrists.In a final tweak, leaders added a modest pool of money to help people with pre-existing medical conditions afford coverage, a concern that caused a near-fatal rebellion among Republicans in recent days.The bill would eliminate tax penalties Obama's law which has clamped down on people who don't buy coverage and it erases tax increases in the Affordable Care Act on higher-earning people and the health industry.It cuts the Medicaid program for low-income people and lets states impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients.It transforms Obama's subsidies for millions buying insurance - largely based on people's incomes and premium costs - into tax credits that rise with consumers' ages.It would retain Obama's requirement that family policies cover grown children until age 26.But states could get federal waivers freeing insurers from other Obama coverage requirements.With waivers, insurers could charge people with pre-existing illnesses far higher rates than healthy customers, boost prices for older consumers to whatever they wish and ignore the mandate that they cover specified services like pregnancy care.The bill would block federal payments to Planned Parenthood for a year, considered a triumph by many anti-abortion Republicans.DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.