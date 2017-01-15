HEALTH & FITNESS

Hundreds gather in Hollywood for 'Save Our Health Care' rally
Demonstrators in Southern California joined thousands across the nation on Sunday in attending "Save Our Healthcare" rallies, being held by democrats.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Demonstrators in Southern California joined thousands across the nation on Sunday in attending "Save Our Health Care" rallies, being held by democrats.

Hundreds gathered outside the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood after republicans voted last week to begin repealing the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Several were heard chanting "health care for all," accompanied with cheers from crowds holding signs.

Many protestors said they think it is irresponsible to dismantle Obamacare without having a set plan in place to replace it.

Others said they fear people with pre-existing conditions will be unable to get health insurance.

"Yes, we can improve it but we can't just get rid of it," said resident Stephen Fixary. "There's too much many people who require it, expecially my son, who has a future ahead of him. If it's gone, I don't know what I'm going to do."
