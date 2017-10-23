JIMMY KIMMEL

Jimmy Kimmel celebrates children's hospitals as son Billy turns six months

(Randy Holmes/ABC|JimmyKimmel/Instagram)

Nearly six months after sharing an emotional plea following his son's open heart surgery, Kimmel had nothing but happy news to share about his son's health.

"Young Billy is six months old today," he wrote on Instagram Saturday. "He is healthy and happy and we are all very grateful for your prayers, good wishes, thoughts and support of @ChildrensLA and children's hospitals in your area."


Kimmel's young son first came into the spotlight barely a week after he was born. The Jimmy Kimmel Live host returned to the show to explain that Billy had to undergo open heart surgery.


During that monologue, which now has more than 11 million views, Kimmel reflected on how difficult it is to be the parent of a baby with a health condition.

"If your baby is going to die and it doesn't have to, it shouldn't matter how much money you make. I think that's something that whether you're a Republican or a Democrat or something else, we all agree on that, right?" he said. "No parent should ever have to decide if they can afford to save their child's life."

Kimmel said at the time that his son would need another open-heart surgery in three to six months. He'll also need a surgery to replace the valve, probably in his early teens.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ABC and this station.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthchildrenChildren's Hospital Los Angelesjimmy kimmelbabychildren's health
Load Comments
JIMMY KIMMEL
David Letterman returns to late-night
Kimmel gives emotional monologue after Vegas shooting
Pumpkin spice pizza sparks debate about fall favorite
Emma Watson and more read 'Mean Tweets' on 'Kimmel'
More jimmy kimmel
HEALTH & FITNESS
Judge tosses $417M award against Johnson & Johnson
CHLA offers Halloween cards people can send to its patients
Flu shows up early in SoCal
Studies indicate seniors benefit from HIIT workouts
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
World Series a pricey ticket for Dodgers fans
Firefighters knock down Tujunga blaze
38 accuse writer/director James Toback of sexual harassment
New York City hotel sells $1,000 bagel
Family asks for help solving fatal Sylmar hit-run
Farmers row giant pumpkins in Oregon regatta
Pink's Hot Dogs turns Dodgers blue
Historic barbershop reopens at USS Iowa museum in San Pedro
Show More
Westlake carport fire chars 3 vehicles underneath apartments
SoCal firefighters boost staffing amid red flag warning
Democratic candidates for governor spar at Anaheim forum
Body found in search for missing girl left near coyote-infested alley
Southland sizzles amid fall heat wave
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
PHOTOS: 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles
More Photos