FOOD COACH

Healthier food options coming to LAX and airports across the country

EMBED </>More Videos

The highway and airport food-service company, HMSHost is attempting to change that with a new line of healthy offerings. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
When traveling by way of LAX, the food choices offered don't always translate to a Whole Foods Market-type of experience.

HMSHost, a highway and airport food-service company, is attempting to change that with a new line of healthy offerings.

LAX Traveler Terry O'Malley and his wife tried the kale chips while fellow traveler Roman Stalka got the chick pea snacks after taking a taste test of the new line of healthy foods dubbed, "Eat Well Travel Further."

"We see diabetes growing, type two at over 50 million projected by 2025," Stalka said. "It's so important to eat well. That's the bottom line."

"We're really aligning the food in the airport with recent health food trends in a way that's sustainable," said VP of Marketing at HMSHost, Atousa Ghoreichi.

HMSHost has six airports countrywide piloting the program, but LAX is its biggest. The company is aiming to reach the consumer who is looking for something beyond pizza, burgers and traditional fare.

So, the company created paleo boxes, bento boxes, protein boxes, salads and dried produce snacks and fruit.

Right next to the soft drinks, you'll find kombucha tea, turmeric shots and unsweetened tea. There's also a free taste test booth with many of the foods they sell in hopes consumers will travel over to their new "Eat Well Travel Further" kiosk.

"A lot of people, both travelers and airport employees, are stopping in. They've not seen some of these really unique snacks and organic offerings before," Atousa said. "To also be on-trend with what is important for some of these other diners."

The good news is the promotion lasts all summer long. The bad news is the promotion is only currently offered at terminal seven. If you're at any of the other terminals, you're going to have to do a bit of walking.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthstaying healthyfoodairport newsfood coachhealth foodlos angeles international airportsnacksLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD COACH
Fountain Valley gym fights the 'no time' excuse
El Pollo Loco chicken champs vie for title
Kids' cooking camp heats up in North Hollywood
Senior citizens share secrets to staying healthy
More food coach
HEALTH & FITNESS
Green LED lights used to treat migraine pain in new study
SoCal researchers develop breakthrough sickle cell treatment
Advocates suing CA over Medi-Cal payments
Gadgets could help you keep your cool while sleeping
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
'Ocean's Eleven Bandit' swipes $10K in goods from Canoga Park store
Man killed, 2 women injured in Signal Hill strip club shooting
Former USC med school dean on leave amid drug allegations
Uber driver, couple describe baby's birth in car in Sherman Oaks
UCLA on lookout after man exposed himself in campus bathroom
Pet of the Week: 2-month-old pit bull mix named Sadie
Green LED lights used to treat migraine pain in new study
Walmart is selling fruit punch pickles
Show More
IHOP offering 59 cent pancakes Tuesday
Trump blasts Congress over failure of GOP health care bill
Man killed, woman wounded in Gardena shooting
California Legislature passes cap-and-trade deal
Police chase on NB 5 ends in Castaic with PIT maneuver
More News
Top Video
Man killed, 2 women injured in Signal Hill strip club shooting
Uber driver, couple describe baby's birth in car in Sherman Oaks
Pet of the Week: 2-month-old pit bull mix named Sadie
Former USC med school dean on leave amid drug allegations
More Video