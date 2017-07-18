When traveling by way of LAX, the food choices offered don't always translate to a Whole Foods Market-type of experience.HMSHost, a highway and airport food-service company, is attempting to change that with a new line of healthy offerings.LAX Traveler Terry O'Malley and his wife tried the kale chips while fellow traveler Roman Stalka got the chick pea snacks after taking a taste test of the new line of healthy foods dubbed, "Eat Well Travel Further.""We see diabetes growing, type two at over 50 million projected by 2025," Stalka said. "It's so important to eat well. That's the bottom line.""We're really aligning the food in the airport with recent health food trends in a way that's sustainable," said VP of Marketing at HMSHost, Atousa Ghoreichi.HMSHost has six airports countrywide piloting the program, but LAX is its biggest. The company is aiming to reach the consumer who is looking for something beyond pizza, burgers and traditional fare.So, the company created paleo boxes, bento boxes, protein boxes, salads and dried produce snacks and fruit.Right next to the soft drinks, you'll find kombucha tea, turmeric shots and unsweetened tea. There's also a free taste test booth with many of the foods they sell in hopes consumers will travel over to their new "Eat Well Travel Further" kiosk."A lot of people, both travelers and airport employees, are stopping in. They've not seen some of these really unique snacks and organic offerings before," Atousa said. "To also be on-trend with what is important for some of these other diners."The good news is the promotion lasts all summer long. The bad news is the promotion is only currently offered at terminal seven. If you're at any of the other terminals, you're going to have to do a bit of walking.