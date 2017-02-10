NBA referee goes the extra mile to stay in shape

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --Kenny Mauer has been an NBA official for 37 years -- which means he's spent a lot of time running. Statistics suggest 3-5 miles a game.
"We're on the road 25 days a month and we run for a living. It behooves me to try to be in shape," said Mauer.
Professional basketball players have coaches, trainers and nutritionists, but the ref's have to stay in shape all on their own.
"We take physicals before the season, extensive physicals. During the season, they mandate our weights," said Mauer.
Off season, Mauer works out on the treadmill, takes pilates and aerobic classes and is a big believer in clean eating.
"It's 80/20 what you eat. You can workout all you want and you can stay in shape all you want, but if your not putting the right things in your body, then you're going to feel it," reminded Mauer.
An avid label reader, he is a non-GMO, gluten-free, low-sugar, organic type of guy. He's not always impressed by what he sees athletes eating for on-the-go nutrition.
"I walk in locker rooms...it's high in sugar, high fructose corn syrup, sucralose and stuff -- you know, the GMOs the glutens," he said.
That led Mauer to create a line of sports bars, shots and bites for those who can't always get a meal in.
He uses organic hemp, pea and chia protein, along with stevia or organic cane sugar with a decent amount of fiber -- plus, good quality fat.
"This kind of resembles a meal that I would have," said dietitian Ashley Koff.
Koff prefers people grab fresh fruit and a handful of nuts for snacking, but she's also a realist.
For bar guidelines, she looks for 5-21 grams of protien, 15-30 grams of carbs and up to 15 grams of fat.
"For some people it's not important but it is for me," added Mauer. "It keeps me healthy."