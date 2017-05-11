NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --What looks like a typical Pilates session is actually a golf workout.
"You're bending your body in a weird shape that's not natural - not good for your back. And in order to hit the ball hard and accurately, you need to torque and turn your body," said Mitch Dunitz, of Sherman Oaks.
Dunitz loves to play golf and does what it takes to improve his game, along with strengthening his body.
Nika Eshetu owns Atomic Pilates and is also a Titlist Performance Institute golf instructor. She sees a growing number of golfers add this component to help their game. As most have this issues with their core and glutes.
"Weak glutes, weak core are the biggest two because they work together," Eshetu said.
Her arsenal? A Pilates reformer, Bohdi suspension ropes and high tech K-Vest.
When you think about it you have to have a good knee and hip position, tight glutes and a strong core. Then you have to worry about your shoulders and your arm. The K-Vest program really helps you stay on track.
"They're moving until they can feel it in their body and they get their visual, they can see it turn green from red," Eshetu said regarding the use of the K-Vest.
The "ding" sound means the body is in the right position. You should repeat often enough so it becomes muscle memory.
The practice will not only get you on your game, but help keep you out of pain.
"She hasn't improved my golf game, but she has improved my physical well-being," Dunitz said jokingly.
Golf isn't cheap, and a full Pilates assessment, home training and sessions average $1,000 a month.