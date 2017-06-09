HEALTH & FITNESS

Playing with food teaches good nutrition in Pacoima

EMBED </>More Videos

Your mother may have told you not to play with your food, but educators say it might be a creative way to get your kids to eat their broccoli. (KABC)

By
PACOIMA, Calif. (KABC) --
Your mother may have told you not to play with your food, but educators say it might be a creative way to get your kids to eat their broccoli.

Students at a Pacoima Elementary School learned a lot and had fun all while learning about eating healthier.

The Nutrition Olympics are underway, and the winner learns which foods keep them healthy!

"Strawberries, carrots, bananas, apples!" said 8-year-old Bridget Ochoa. Bobbing for apples isn't how Ochoa usually gets her fruit, but she's learning the fun way to eat fresh.

"You have to eat a lot of healthy stuff so you can get energy," said Ochoa.



Students at Guardian Angel Catholic School in Pacoima learn going for the golden delicious is better than gold.

"They're healthy for you and you should eat them all the time," said student Genesis Galindo.

Providence Health & Services student nurses are targeting schools in neighborhoods where affordable produce isn't always readily available.

Outreach Assistant Ruben Soria said, "It's fun, right? It's very interactive. It's a fun way for them to think about food and vegetables."

As these kids lift cantaloupes as weights, they're also learning a lot about nutrition.

Volunteers ask them questions like, "What vegetable looks like a tree?" The answer: broccoli. Another question: What does Olaf use as a nose? A carrot.

Fun facts about fruits and veggies are lessons that will hopefully stick through the summer. Educators hope when the kids get home, they'll teach their parents, too.

"We are trying to educate and change the cultural thinking of how to eat," said Soria.

We asked 7-year-old Anthony Garcia if his mom lets him play with his food at home. "No!" he answered. Fishing for fruit is now Garcia's favorite sport.

"I'm gonna put a bucket full of water and put some apples in it and dunk my face in it," Garcia said.



The best part? He'll eat more apples and other healthy snacks, too.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthhealth foodchildren's healthfoodPacoimaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Birth control recalled, error could cause unplanned pregnancy
Dad saves son from dry drowning after seeing Texas story
LazRfit a fun workout for those who don't like exercise
Risk of cavities may be linked to genes, new research shows
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Chemical fire rips through Anaheim business
Olympic committee backs plan to award games to LA, Paris
Roman Polanski's victim pleads to end case
Sentimental plant stolen from Victorville home in middle of the night
Elderly man with dementia reported missing in Arleta
Pedestrian, 64, killed after struck by truck in Wilmington
Summer Music Festival 101 with Sara Evans
Show More
President Trump says Comey testimony proved no collusion
Sinkhole prompts closure of Angeles Crest Hwy.
Sandra Bullock granted temp restraining order against convicted stalker
Birth control recalled, error could cause unplanned pregnancy
Cool Kid Valerie Fiore helps those living on the streets
More News
Top Video
Roman Polanski's victim pleads to end case
Chemical fire rips through Anaheim business
Olympic committee backs plan to award games to LA, Paris
Sentimental plant stolen from Victorville home in middle of the night
More Video