Pomona Valley Hospital's new trauma center to help the critically injured

The trauma center at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center will help critically injured patients receive the treatment they need.The facility was officially named a Level II adult trauma center. The designation means critically ill or injured patients have options closer than LAC+USC Medical Center, UC Irvine Medical Center, Arrowhead Regional Medical Center or Loma Linda University Medical Center."Every second matters in trauma. When someone's traumatically injured, whether it's penetrating trauma or blunt trauma, when minutes matter, they need to be able to get to a trauma center who can provide elite trauma care," said Dr. Michael Jimenez, the trauma medical director at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.