Psychologist writes diet book free of counting fat, calories and no gym required
Psychologist Dr. Joe Parent suggests eating smaller portions, eating slower and stopping sooner instead of eating the entire meal can help with weight loss.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Tired of watching friends and family make the same choices, psychologist Dr. Joe Parent decided to try his hand at writing a diet book, 'The Best Diet Book Ever.'

What's unique is that his book has no recipes, restrictions, or rules.

"This approach is based on empowerment rather than imprisonment," Parent said.

It's a simple and sensible concept, but food is emotional for many.

"We eat too much, too fast for too long," he said.

Parent suggests eating smaller portions, slower and stopping sooner.

The common theme among his clients appears to be changing their way of thinking.

Mimi Mayhall lost fifteen pounds. She said she added more movement, not exercise, to life and put utensils down after each bite.

Bill Taron agreed with putting utensils down. He enjoys food more doing that and lost 36 pounds.

"Rather than eating until I'm full, where I can't eat anymore, it's being mindful of what I'm eating," Taron said.

He stops when he's no longer hungry, which has made a big difference.

His wife Mary Jo Slater, mother of actor Christian Slater, takes a bit of a Hollywood approach and lost more than 30 pounds herself.

"I love ice cream, but what I say to myself is 'Nothing tastes as good as you can look,'" she said.

One of Parent's favorite exercises is called "weigh less," where he puts on a backpack with 5 to 10 pounds in it. It's used to show his clients what it feels like to lose that amount of weight.

Even Parent's sister Nancy - a yo-yo dieter - lost 26 pounds by enjoying food in smaller quantities.

"Yesterday, I ate a cookie. But instead of eating five cookies, I could eat one cookie," she said.
