Redondo Beach gym has clients training like college athletes

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --Some people might wish they were back in college. At Allegiate in Redondo Beach you can at least remember the weight room.
"This is the first time that a periodized program from a college strength and conditioning program has been available as a business," said co-founder of Allegiate, Cody Romness.
Former University of Southern California athlete Romness observed that Los Angeles has many different workout options, but they're not the same as "training."
"We're taking these timeless strength-building workouts -- some sort of squat, dead lift, bench pull up -- and doing a variation of those consistently throughout our program," said Romness.
Former USC and Army Westpoint strength coach Tim Caron is at the helm.
"We're at the forefront of athletics, preparing people with high stakes, playing a game where honestly all jobs are on the line, so it forces you to be more dialed-in," Caron said. "Whether you surf or ski or play tennis or flag football, everyone's got something and we want to help people get better at that," said Caron.
What's especially great about this gym is that it isn't just one instructor. They've got one coach and four assistant coaches on the floor to make sure you're doing everything right.
"We have an amazing group of associate coaches right now that are helping us out and keeping more eyes on more platforms," said Romness.
Each client's body composition and weight strength is tracked then built upon in a four-week period.
"There's no easy day. Here, every day is a hard day, which you feel good after and you really feel the changes," said Sebatstian Salced of Seal Beach.
Allegiate offers an unlimited class month averaging $189.