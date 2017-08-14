FOOD COACH

Redondo Beach gym has clients training like college athletes

EMBED </>More Videos

Some people might wish they were back in college. At Allegiate in Redondo Beach you can at least remember the weight room. (KABC)

By
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Some people might wish they were back in college. At Allegiate in Redondo Beach you can at least remember the weight room.

"This is the first time that a periodized program from a college strength and conditioning program has been available as a business," said co-founder of Allegiate, Cody Romness.

Former University of Southern California athlete Romness observed that Los Angeles has many different workout options, but they're not the same as "training."

"We're taking these timeless strength-building workouts -- some sort of squat, dead lift, bench pull up -- and doing a variation of those consistently throughout our program," said Romness.

Former USC and Army Westpoint strength coach Tim Caron is at the helm.

"We're at the forefront of athletics, preparing people with high stakes, playing a game where honestly all jobs are on the line, so it forces you to be more dialed-in," Caron said. "Whether you surf or ski or play tennis or flag football, everyone's got something and we want to help people get better at that," said Caron.

What's especially great about this gym is that it isn't just one instructor. They've got one coach and four assistant coaches on the floor to make sure you're doing everything right.

"We have an amazing group of associate coaches right now that are helping us out and keeping more eyes on more platforms," said Romness.

Each client's body composition and weight strength is tracked then built upon in a four-week period.

"There's no easy day. Here, every day is a hard day, which you feel good after and you really feel the changes," said Sebatstian Salced of Seal Beach.

Allegiate offers an unlimited class month averaging $189.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfitnessexercisehobbieseducationfood coachRedondo BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD COACH
Age-old superfood spirulina gets a taste makeover
Snack and learn program feeds brains and bodies of LAUSD kids
Drum-based workout combines rhythm and fitness
Despite price, organics continue to grow in popularity
More food coach
HEALTH & FITNESS
CHLA offers new approach to prevent injuries in young athletes
Cancer patient surprised with parade for last chemo
'Pink noise' may help sleep, improve memory
Study: Pot smokers have greater risk of death from blood pressure
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Brush fire spreads to 350 acres in Banning; 0 percent containment
Taylor Swift wins groping lawsuit against radio host
Cyclist killed trying to stop hit-and-run driver in Long Beach
NC protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse
Son arrested after allegedly strangling mother in Orange
Men in minivan try to kidnap woman in Azusa
SoCal photographer's work shows life in North Korea
Man, 70, killed after being cut by boat propeller in OC
Show More
Moreno Valley cleaning up after fire-retardant dropped on homes
Texas officials charge mom of ant-covered abandoned newborn
Officials seize 10,000 gallons of alcohol at Mexico resorts
Charlottesville driver previously accused of beating his mother
Aldi to offer grocery delivery service in 3 US cities, including LA
More News
Top Video
Solar eclipse 2017: NASA offers free app for sky-watchers
Men in minivan try to kidnap woman in Azusa
NC protesters topple Confederate statue outside courthouse
SoCal photographer's work shows life in North Korea
More Video