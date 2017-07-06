FOOD COACH

Working out over the age of 90: Seniors share secrets

EMBED </>More Videos

Redondo Beach health club has 25 members over the age of 90 with a medium age of 60. Lori Corbin shares their secrets. (KABC)

By
REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Bob Lonsdale is not only 96 years old, he received a prosthetic leg seven years ago -- yet that doesn't keep him from the gym.

"I've been coming here three mornings a week for 21 years. My friends here at the gym, good part of my life," said Lonsdale.

He uses the arm bike, treadmill and other machines, then it's on to coffee with friends from The Center for Health and Fitness in Redondo Beach.

"Meeting their neighbors and social and emotional well-being,which is most important for health," said physician Dr. Bill Kim.

Kim says exercise helps prevent heart disease, diabetes and cancer, but it's the socialization he finds key. This club has about 100 programs for its clients: 25 are over 90, and the median age is 60.

Medical exercise specialist Jason Bautista stresses that being sedentary won't help pain, plus joining in helps with morale.

"Emotionally the camaraderie you can receive from people who are going through the same things that you are," said Bautista.

Study after study shows that exercise helps your mind your body your emotions your circulation and one thing that's surprising you actually want to step it up instead of tone it down.

"The older we get perhaps we ought to set the bar higher," said Kim.

A recent study with those over age 60 found cognitive and physical gains when participants performed high-intensity interval training (HIIT) - brief strength bouts alternating with cardio.

Specialists like Bautista help newcomers find suitable workouts. The members themselves are very good at being welcoming.

When I asked Bob if he plans to be here another 20, he replied, "Yes, about that."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfood coachseniorsfitnessexerciseworkoutlongevitysenior citizens
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD COACH
SoCal chef recommends toast as a meal base
Jillian Michaels helps raise awareness in Stand Up 2 Cancer event
LA vet gives pet care tips for the holiday
Looking for a healthy dessert recipe? Think outside the box
More food coach
HEALTH & FITNESS
Smell your food first - gain more weight, study says
Critical blood shortage prompts CHLA call for donors
Jillian Michaels helps raise awareness in Stand Up 2 Cancer event
Which insect repellent works best? Check this list
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Chase in Atwater Village turned out to be medical call, police say
Suspect surrenders after fatal hit-and-run in Santa Ana
Costco testing $5 Shake Shack-style burger in SoCal
Toddler forced to sit on mom's lap for 3.5-hour flight
Ryan Reynolds responds to teen who photoshopped prom photos
Sylmar kidnapping caught on camera; pair sought
Security guard, several people get in fight at Santa Monica McDonald's
Show More
Tupac letter reveals why he broke up with Madonna
Burglars smash into Monrovia businesses
Body of young man found in burned car near LMU campus
4 kids, father found dead after reported stabbing in Georgia
Mom arrested in Victorville for leaving 4 kids in hot car
More News
Top Video
Chase in Atwater Village turned out to be medical call, police say
Sylmar kidnapping caught on camera; pair sought
Toddler forced to sit on mom's lap for 3.5-hour flight
Tupac letter reveals why he broke up with Madonna
More Video