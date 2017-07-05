HEALTH & FITNESS

Berkeley study: You might gain more weight if you smell your food first

Those who smell their food before they eat it gain more weight than those who don't, according to a new study from UC Berkeley. (KGO-TV)

BERKELEY, Calif. --
Those who smell their food before they eat it gain more weight than those who don't, according to a new study from UC Berkeley.

Researchers tested obese mice in the experiment. Some were super smellers, and others were smell deficient.

They found super-smeller mice grew even fatter on a high-fat diet, while mice with a diminished sense of smell lost weight. That was the case even when they ate the same amount of food.

UC Berkeley researchers found that mice with a stronger sense of smell gained weight faster than mice with no sense of smell on the same diet.


Researchers say there's a key connection between the body's smell system and parts of the brain that regulate metabolism.
