Those who smell their food before they eat it gain more weight than those who don't, according to a new study from UC Berkeley.Researchers tested obese mice in the experiment. Some were super smellers, and others were smell deficient.They found super-smeller mice grew even fatter on a high-fat diet, while mice with a diminished sense of smell lost weight. That was the case even when they ate the same amount of food.Researchers say there's a key connection between the body's smell system and parts of the brain that regulate metabolism.