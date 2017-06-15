HEALTH & FITNESS

SoCal seeing increase in Lyme disease-carrying ticks

"There has been an uptick in Lyme disease in Southern California and Hawaii," said Dr. Manali Shendrikar of Santa Monica.

By
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
The Santa Monica mountains couldn't be more beautiful right now. So many people are hitting the trails to enjoy nature. But beyond exercise and a great view you might be getting something extra.

"There has been an uptick in Lyme disease in Southern California and Hawaii," said Dr. Manali Shendrikar of Santa Monica.

Dr. Shendrikar is seeing more worried patients coming in with that telltale bulls-eye mark on their body.

