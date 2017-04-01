HEALTH & FITNESS

Some EpiPens recalled over potential defect

EMBED </>More News Videos

A recall of the emergency anti-allergy medicine EpiPen is expanding to the U.S. because the allergy shots may not work.

A recall of the emergency anti-allergy medicine EpiPen is expanding to the U.S. and other markets in North America, Europe, Asia and South America because the allergy shots may not work.

The notice issued Friday by Mylan N.V. expands upon warnings made earlier this month after two reports of the device failing.

Mylan didn't immediately respond to a question about how many devices are affected by the recall. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said the recall covers 13 lots distributed from December 2015 through July 2016.

The problems could be potentially life-threatening, although Mylan described the incidence of the defects as "extremely rare."

The EpiPen is used to treat allergic reactions to certain foods and bug bites.

The products can be replaced at no charge by calling (877) 650-3494 or emailing customer.service@mylan.com.
Related Topics:
healthepipenmylan pharmaceuticalsrecallmedicalpharmaceuticals
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Hot bath just as good as 30 minutes of exercise, study says
Single-payer health care proposed for California
Big rains bringing out mosquitoes in SoCal
Cedars-Sinai 1st in CA to use Synaptive brain mapping technology
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
San Pedro teen brutally beaten up; family hopes 2 suspects come forward
Family raises money to find cure for toddler w/ childhood Alzheimer's
Hollywood standoff ends with possibly armed man in custody
193 dead, 220 missing in Colombia after rivers overflow
Mississippi St shocks UConn in Final Four
Immigrant Youth Coalition demonstrators rally in Boyle Heights
Yorba Linda dog park might be named after Nixon's 'Checkers'
Show More
Fiancé arrested after shooting at woman's attempted abductors
2 wounded by gunfire in Pacoima alley
La Verne officers recount rescuing elderly victims from house fire
Terror groups may have acquired airport screening equipment
Bike repair shop fighting on to stay at USC campus
More News
Top Video
Family raises money to find cure for toddler w/ childhood Alzheimer's
San Pedro teen brutally beaten up; family hopes 2 suspects come forward
Yorba Linda dog park might be named after Nixon's 'Checkers'
Police say 1 gang likely 'flocking' celebrity homes in LA
More Video