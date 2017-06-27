MARINA DEL REY, Calif. (KABC) --Fitness DVDs and videos are out. Streaming workouts live or downloading them for later is the next big thing as fighting traffic and dropping big bucks per class isn't fun.
Carlee Fugat loves boutique fitness classes, but they don't always suit her schedule.
"I have a gym membership but I only go to the classes and they're only at certain times," said Fugat.
This is why she uses Forte Fit.
"Where the technology is kind of changing is the streaming. We're offering convenience so people can, don't have to leave their home," said Chris Bukowski of Forte Fit.
Bukowski says when you download Forte Fit, you'll get a free month to try at least 20 different types of studio workouts.
It's not like exercise videos are anything new. What is new is that you can take classes for some of your favorite workouts with some of your favorite instructors while you're at home and they're teaching class live.
"From cycling to yoga, meditation, we just recently added a dance studio down in Miami, which can bring out a little Latin in you," Bukowski described. "You can schedule a live class and take it with people that are taking it in New York City or wherever the studio might be."
It's all mobile based - phone, tablet, desktop, television. You can also download and take classes at a later time.
In comparison to dropping $20-$35 a workout and fighting traffic to a studio, this is financially a better deal at $39 a month or $289 for the year.
Forte Fit is not alone in this concept. Peloton Cycle led the way, now Flywheel, Beachbody and others are streaming workouts as well.
The biggest obstacle is when workouts require equipment that you don't own. However, barre class, body-based workouts and dance studios offer loads of opportunities to get lean in your living room.