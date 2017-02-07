  • BREAKING NEWS Track the rain with the LIVE Megadoppler 7000 HD
HEALTHY LIVING

Study finds cold weather can increase swelling, pain in joints

EMBED </>More News Videos

According to one orthopedic specialist, there may be a connection between cold rainy weather and your health. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
According to one orthopedic specialist, there may be a connection between cold rainy weather and your health.

On rainy, cold Southern California days, it's not just painful sitting in traffic - it can be painful in your joints.

"When it gets cold, that's the worst," Irvine resident Dede Quiroz said.

Seventy-two-year-old Quiroz said the cold and drop in barometric pressure brought out the worst in her achy joints, especially her knees and back.

Researchers suspected certain atmospheric conditions increase swelling in the joint capsule. A study out of Tufts University found for every 10 point drop in temperature, there's an incremental increase in arthritis pain.

"It may be related to this barometric pressure change and the fact that the patients are just feeling more of their inflammatory changes around the joint," said Dr. Steven Barnette, with the Hoag Orthopedic Institute.

He said he heard more complaints from people with rheumatoid arthritis because they've got more joint sensitivity.

But anyone with a knee or elbow injury - or someone who has had joint replacement surgery may have felt changes in their joints because of the weather.

Barnette explained that it's due to increased blood flow combined with synovial fluid.

"These knees are already inflamed to begin with so any kind of buildup of fluid increases pressure within the joint, which will cause pain related to the underlying inflammatory condition," Barnette said.

He recommended people apply topical creams such as BenGay to increase warmth to the joint. You can also wear protective gear.

He also suggested moving to warmer climates during the winter, but fortunately for our joints, Southern California has the type of weather we can brag about - most of the year.
Related Topics:
healthhealthy livingstudymedical researchpain medicineweathercold
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTHY LIVING
3-D printed heart valve helps doctor practice baby's surgery
5th-grader with liver transplant pushes healthy living at school
Sleep meds raising new concerns about dependency, side effects
OC construction worker raises awareness of male breast cancer
More healthy living
HEALTH & FITNESS
Experts suggest crawling to increase fitness and strength
3-D printed heart valve helps doctor practice baby's surgery
Santa Monica school closes over possible norovirus outbreak
Man told he was 'just fat' has 130-pound tumor removed in Bakersfield
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
10 students injured, 1 critically, in Lancaster school bus crash
Man rapes 74-year-old woman in San Bernardino County, deputies say
DeVos confirmed as education secretary as Pence breaks tie
Suspect slashes dozens of tires in Van Nuys
Cheeto that looks like Harambe sells for nearly $100K on eBay
Pet of the Week: 2-month-old dachshund mix named Daisy
Toddler gets kidney donation from parents' former classmate
Show More
Lingering showers causes soggy morning commute
Trump's travel ban: Feds, states square off in court
Dad creates Disney-inspired lunch bag art to help his son overcome shyness
City College of San Francisco tuition to be free to city residents
Hollywood actors head out to AARP Movies for Grownups Awards
More News
Top Video
Suspect slashes dozens of tires in Van Nuys
Racist social media posts prompt calls for school board member to resign
Pet of the Week: 2-month-old dachshund mix named Daisy
Trump's travel ban: Feds, states square off in court
More Video