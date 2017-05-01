Study finds link between some antibiotics and miscarriage risk

A new study finds a link between many classes of common antibiotics and an increased risk of miscarriage.
Canadian researchers found higher rates of pregnancy loss among women who took antibiotics for various infections.
However, there wasn't a greater chance of miscarriage with the most frequently used antibiotics, including penicillin.
Women who took some antibiotics in early pregnancy increased their risk of miscarriage from about six to nine percent.
The study is published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal.
