Swedish research study shows dog owners live longer

New research suggests dog owners are happier, healthier and less likely to die from heart-related conditions. (KABC)

The secret to having a longer life is actually found in man's best friend, according to a new study.

New research suggests dog owners are happier, healthier and less likely to die from heart-related conditions.

A Swedish study analyzed more than 3 million people over the age of 40 in their research.

Researchers found those who own dogs tend to be more active and have a lower body mass index.

There are also social benefits to having a dog as dog owners are more likely to interact with each other.
