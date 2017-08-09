HEALTH & FITNESS

Study: Marijuana smokers have greater risk of death from high blood pressure

A just-released study found that people who smoke pot have a three times greater risk of dying from hypertension or high blood pressure. (KABC)

A just-released study found that people who smoke pot have a three times greater risk of dying from hypertension or high blood pressure.

That's compared to people who have never used marijuana.

The study was published in the European Journal of Preventative Cardiology.

Researchers examined 1,200 people for six years. They found death rates from high blood pressure were associated with people who reported using pot.

Researchers said we already knew THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, can cause serious side effects like increased heart rate, but this is the first study that looked at the long-term effects.
