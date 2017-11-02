HEALTH & FITNESS

Suit claims lipstick sample at Hollywood Sephora store gave woman herpes

EMBED </>More Videos

A California woman is suing cosmetics retailer Sephora, claiming a sample tube of lipstick she tried at a Hollywood store gave her the herpes virus. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A California woman is suing cosmetics retailer Sephora, claiming a sample tube of lipstick she tried at a Hollywood store gave her the herpes virus.

The plaintiff, Elena Davoyan, said she was shopping at the Sephora at Hollywood and Highland when she tried sample lipsticks. The suit says she did not have herpes before her visit to the store but was diagnosed with the virus at some point afterward.

The suit alleges that the company fails to warn or protect customers from the potential risks of trying lipstick samples.

It notes that other companies offer protective measures which include providing mini-samples meant for single use, or having trained store employees supervise the sampling with the use of swabs or wands.

"They specifically cared more about selling lipstick than protecting the health and safety of their customers," the suit filed by Los Angeles attorney Robert Krasney alleges.

The suit seeks an unspecified amount of damages in excess of $25,000.

"As a result of getting herpes, which is an incurable lifelong affliction, and as a further result Ms. Davoyan has, is and will suffer severe emotional distress," the suit states.

The suit was filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Oct. 24, 2017, and says Savoyan's shopping trip to Sephora was on Oct. 29, 2015.

Sephora declined to comment on the suit, but issued a general statement: "While it is our policy not to comment on litigation, the health and safety of our clients is our foremost priority. We take product hygiene very seriously and we are dedicated to following best practices in our stores."

Hearings in the case are scheduled for April.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthlawsuitshoppingvirusHollywoodLos AngelesLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Torrance Refinery activists warn residents about controversial chemical
Hollywood gym looks to put balance back in trendy workouts
Dermatologist recommends cheap drug store beauty products
Covered California rolls out open enrollment campaign
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Darvish says loss was 'due to my lack of performance'
Encino home believed to belong to Yasiel Puig burglarized
LAist abruptly shuts down, along with other Gothamist-affiliated sites
A dozen businesses hit in San Gabriel Valley burglary spree
Dodgers' World Series dreams dashed as Astros take 1st-ever title
GOP tax plan: Some middle class may pay more
Kidnapped woman's escape from car trunk caught on video
Student, 16, arrested in IE after gun found in backpack
Show More
Child sex offenders to be named as such in US passports
Arrest made after high-speed chase in LA County
Smashburger serving up $54 pass that secures $1 burgers for 54 days
Russia hackers had targets worldwide, beyond US election
SoCal family missing in Brazilian jungle found safe
More News
Top Video
Encino home believed to belong to Yasiel Puig burglarized
Student, 16, arrested in IE after gun found in backpack
Kidnapped woman's escape from car trunk caught on video
GOP tax plan: Some middle class may pay more
More Video