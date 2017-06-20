FOOD COACH

'Swim Team' fitness class makes splash in LA

EMBED </>More Videos

Laps are boring, so a couple of athletes created a swim class program combining Navy SEAL exercises with synchronized swimming to make water workouts fun. (KABC)

By
SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --
Sheera Goren and her partner, both former athletes, created a class called Swim Team as their bodies began to break down.

"You have boring lap sets on one hand or old school aqua aerobics on the other. And there's nothing in between," Goren said.

She also wanted to make on thing clear: "Me and my co-founder Charlie are not swimmers," said Goren. But they are fans of boutique exercise workouts that make a splash.

Swim Team offers a 45-minute circuit swim, combining short lap sets with pool-based exercises taken from Navy SEAL training and even synchronized swimming.

"We're going for people that are not pro swimmers. We have caps, we have goggles. You just need to bring a suit and yourself," instructor Jess Webb said.

Along with the workouts, participants wear headsets so they can hear music and the instructor.

"With the custom application of our headsets now you can hear live instruction and music underwater. Silent disco underwater studio experience," Goren said.

Webb said the instruction is a game-changer as most swim classes mean staring at underwater lines doing laps with corrections given at the pool's end when you're done.

"I'm always looking for new workouts to try. I thought it would be perfect for my broken foot," Maggie Nolting said.

Nolting brought buddy Katy Burch-Hudson to try it. She had to modify strokes, but the water's weightlessness helped her recover faster.

Swim Team classes are held in various spots in Los Angeles like Santa Monica, West Hollywood and more.

Goren says the first class is "freestyle," then each class averages $20 to $30 depending on the package you buy.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfood coachfitnessfun stuffexerciseswimminghobbiesSanta MonicaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FOOD COACH
Tips to keep you safe when bicycling
LazRfit a fun workout for those who don't like exercise
More chefs milling their own grains
411 on baking without grains at home
More food coach
HEALTH & FITNESS
Innovative robot tech helps stroke patients recover
Coconut oil may not be healthy, study says
SoCal seeing increase in Lyme disease-carrying ticks
Northridge family needs help to fight rare, debilitating disease
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Mandatory evacuations issued for 950-acre fire near Big Bear
Trump policies spurring 'sanctuary state bill' on in CA
Hesperia tattoo shop owner arrested on suspicion of raping customer
Asphalt may be cooler, but it's still hot in LA
Cocaine sold at illegal Highland Park home day care, lawsuit claims
4 more LAPD cadets arrested after theft of police vehicles
San Bernardino out of bankruptcy, city officials say
Show More
Carjack suspect shot dead by police in South Gate
Brussels train station evacuated; suspect shot
OJ Simpson parole hearing set for July 20
Prodigy, half of rap duo Mobb Deep, dead at 42
1 dead after fire near gas station in Granada Hills
More News
Top Video
Cocaine sold at illegal Highland Park home day care, lawsuit claims
Asphalt may be cooler, but it's still hot in LA
Hesperia tattoo shop owner arrested on suspicion of raping customer
Trump policies spurring 'sanctuary state bill' on in CA
More Video