'Swim Team' fitness class makes splash in LA

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (KABC) --Sheera Goren and her partner, both former athletes, created a class called Swim Team as their bodies began to break down.
"You have boring lap sets on one hand or old school aqua aerobics on the other. And there's nothing in between," Goren said.
She also wanted to make on thing clear: "Me and my co-founder Charlie are not swimmers," said Goren. But they are fans of boutique exercise workouts that make a splash.
Swim Team offers a 45-minute circuit swim, combining short lap sets with pool-based exercises taken from Navy SEAL training and even synchronized swimming.
"We're going for people that are not pro swimmers. We have caps, we have goggles. You just need to bring a suit and yourself," instructor Jess Webb said.
Along with the workouts, participants wear headsets so they can hear music and the instructor.
"With the custom application of our headsets now you can hear live instruction and music underwater. Silent disco underwater studio experience," Goren said.
Webb said the instruction is a game-changer as most swim classes mean staring at underwater lines doing laps with corrections given at the pool's end when you're done.
"I'm always looking for new workouts to try. I thought it would be perfect for my broken foot," Maggie Nolting said.
Nolting brought buddy Katy Burch-Hudson to try it. She had to modify strokes, but the water's weightlessness helped her recover faster.
Swim Team classes are held in various spots in Los Angeles like Santa Monica, West Hollywood and more.
Goren says the first class is "freestyle," then each class averages $20 to $30 depending on the package you buy.