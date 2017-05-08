  • BREAKING NEWS Sally Yates testifies before Senate committee on Russia probe - WATCH LIVE
HEALTH & FITNESS

Tequila may help keep your bones strong, study says

A shot of tequila may help keep your bones strong and healthy, according to a new study conducted on mice. (Shutterstock)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A shot of tequila may help keep your bones strong and healthy, according to a new study conducted on mice.

Substances in the blue variety of the agave tequilana plant, which is used to make tequila, improve the body's absorption of calcium and magnesium, which is needed for good bone health, researchers said.

The substances travel to the large intestine, where they interact with bacteria in the gut.

There, the agave sugars "catch" calcium and magnesium molecules and help transport them through the body.

Scientists hope to perform clinical studies to confirm their findings.
