ORANGE COUNTY (KABC) --A toddler was reported to be the first flu-related death in Orange County, health officials said Thursday.
The boy, whose age was not released, died of complications related to influenza A, the Orange County Health Agency said.
The seasonal and contagious respiratory illness can be caused by either the influenza A or B virus. Symptoms include a fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headaches, body aches, chills and fatigue.
Health officials are urging Orange County residents to get vaccinated, especially children as old as six months and elderly adults as they are most vulnerable to the illness.
Vaccinations are offered every Wednesday in November and then Monday through Friday starting Dec. 1. You can get them between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and then 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Public Health Clinic, 1725 W. 17th St., in Santa Ana.
If you would like more information, including other local vaccination locations, you can go to ochealthinfo.com/flu.