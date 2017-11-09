HEALTH & FITNESS

Toddler is 1st reported flu-related death in Orange County, health agency says

ORANGE COUNTY (KABC) --
A toddler was reported to be the first flu-related death in Orange County, health officials said Thursday.

The boy, whose age was not released, died of complications related to influenza A, the Orange County Health Agency said.

The seasonal and contagious respiratory illness can be caused by either the influenza A or B virus. Symptoms include a fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, headaches, body aches, chills and fatigue.

Health officials are urging Orange County residents to get vaccinated, especially children as old as six months and elderly adults as they are most vulnerable to the illness.

Vaccinations are offered every Wednesday in November and then Monday through Friday starting Dec. 1. You can get them between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. and then 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Public Health Clinic, 1725 W. 17th St., in Santa Ana.

If you would like more information, including other local vaccination locations, you can go to ochealthinfo.com/flu.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthfluflu seasonchild deathtoddlerflu preventionchildren's healthOrange County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
USC-developed retinal implant gives new vision to blind patient
Fighting fall allergies? Here are some helpful tips
Large fault line beneath Long Beach hospital forces closure
ABC7 Salutes workout program that focuses on veterans
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Palos Verdes teen among 3 suspects in fatal South LA shooting
Report: 5 women accuse Louis C.K. of sexual misconduct
Roy Moore accused of sexual contact with 14-year-old girl
Police shoot carjacking suspect with rubber bullets in Long Beach
Popular Santa's Village opens for the holiday season
Matthew McConaughey delivers frozen turkeys to families
Woman brutally murdered after turning down marriage proposal
Man arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting woman after changing her tire
Show More
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies in SoCal
CA NAACP says 'Star-Spangled Banner' needs to be replaced
2 arrested after CHP chases motor home on 5 Fwy in San Clemente
NorCal tourism industry struggles to lure visitors back after deadly fires
Driver crashes into pole in OC after being shot, causes outage
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Scenes from World Series 2017 between Houston Astros, LA Dodgers
PHOTOS: Canyon Fire 2 triggers evacuations in OC
PHOTOS: SoCal victims killed in Las Vegas mass shooting
PHOTOS: Powerful earthquake hits central Mexico
More Photos