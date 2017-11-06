HEALTH & FITNESS

Vernon rendering plants ordered to reduce smell affecting communities nearby

EMBED </>More Videos

The South Coast Air Quality Management District voted unanimously to do something about the stench of rotten meat that has plagued nearby neighborhoods due to rendering plants in Vernon. (KABC)

By
BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The South Coast Air Quality Management District voted unanimously to do something about the stench of rotten meat that has plagued nearby neighborhoods due to rendering plants in Vernon.

The areas impacted by the smell include Boyle Heights, Maywood and Commerce, among others.

Monsignor John Moretta brought students from Resurrection Catholic School to Friday's meeting.

"This is a vote that should have been done years ago, years ago, decades ago," Moretta said.

The board listened to complaints and all approved to do something.

"I can certainly imagine that living next to that and breathing that day after day is a true burden and affects the quality of life," board member Judith Mitchell said.

Within 90 days, five rendering plants must begin new practices that include covering incoming trucks, washing outgoing trucks before they leave the plant and limiting the time animal parts are stored outdoors.

Within three years, all five plants must be fully indoors to prevent odors from escaping.

"We will be very happy. Very, very happy," Boyle Heights resident Montserrat Akopoff said.

But not everyone is happy about the changes. The five rendering companies have been fighting the effort for years, saying most of the entities have been in the area since before the residents.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
healthbusinesscommunity
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HEALTH & FITNESS
Woman blames pedicure for week-long hospital stay
ABC7 Salutes workout program that focuses on veterans
SPONSORED: ABC7 SoCal Spotlight: Covered California
Extra hour gained at end of daylight saving can affect your health
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Air Force failed to submit gunman's criminal history
Causes of Canyon fires in OC, Riverside counties announced
8 members of same family killed in Texas church shooting
Former OC student arrested for threatening 'killing spree'
Man killed during attempted carjacking in Paramount
ABC7 Salutes workout program that focuses on veterans
Vin Scully: 'I will never watch another NFL game'
KFC cooks up fried chicken bath bomb
Show More
Castle View students return to school after Halloween hostage situation
LAPD investigating possible human remains found in barrel in Sun Valley
Ivanka Trump, Steven Mnuchin discuss tax reform in Simi Valley
Sean 'Diddy' Combs changes his name, again
Pay It Forward Finalist: Woman feeds families in need
More News
Top Video
Causes of Canyon fires in OC, Riverside counties announced
Castle View students return to school after Halloween hostage situation
Vin Scully: 'I will never watch another NFL game'
Ivanka Trump, Steven Mnuchin discuss tax reform in Simi Valley
More Video