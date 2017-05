The House narrowly passed the Republican-prized bill that would repeal and replace Obamacare.The bill, named the American Health Care Act, still has to pass through the Senate, where major changes were expected to be made.- The bill would eliminate tax penalties the Affordable Care Act put on people who don't buy coverage.- It would erase tax increases Obamacare put on higher-earning people and the health industry.- It would retain the ACA's requirement that family policies cover grown children until age 26.- The bill would cut Medicaid program for low-income people and would allow states to impose work requirements on Medicaid recipients.- It would block federal payments to Planned Parenthood for a year.- The bill would transform Obamacare subsidies for millions buying insurance - largely based on people's incomes and premium costs - into tax credits that rise with consumers' ages.- It would allow insurers to charge older people up to five times as much as younger.- It would allow states to get federal waivers, freeing insurers from other Affordable Care Act coverage requirements.- The bill would set aside more than $130 billion for high-risk pools, aimed at helping seriously ill people pay expensive premiums.- It would allow states to permit insurers to charge more for pre-existing conditions.- It would prohibit insurers from imposing lifetime or annual limits on coverage.- The bill would establish "patient and state stability fund" to help states service low-income Americans.