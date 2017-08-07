Hemet woman, 30, dies in boating accident near Big River Park

A 30-year-old woman from Hemet has died in a boating accident in San Bernardino County over the weekend. (San Bernardino County Sheriff Colorado River Station)

By ABC7.com staff
BIG RIVER, Calif. (KABC) --
A 30-year-old woman from Hemet has died in a boating accident in San Bernardino County over the weekend.

The boat operator and six passengers left the launch ramp at Big River Park in a closed bow vessel to go tubing on Saturday, sheriff's officials said.

Big River Park is on the Colorado River in San Bernardino County.

During the trip, the vessel lost power, became swamped and started to sink, according to authorities.

Tasha Turner became entangled in a ski rope that was attached to the boat and was dragged underwater.

Everyone else aboard the boat swam to safety.

Turner's body was recovered on Sunday.

The incident was under investigation. If you have any relevant information about this case, you're urged to contact Deputy William Poe at (760) 326-9200. You can also submit anonymous tips by contacting We Tip at 800-78-CRIME.
