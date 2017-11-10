#LIVE: #Chase suspect exits BMW with hands up, then takes off on foot into backyards of homes https://t.co/TxMSbTKVFr pic.twitter.com/uPmoM3GD2I — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) November 11, 2017

A stolen vehicle suspect was taken into custody in the San Pedro area after leading authorities on a high-speed chase in Los Angeles County Friday night.The suspect was in a gray BMW sedan as he traveled at speeds of over 100 mph on the 91 and 110 freeways in Paramount.The pursuit was called off and Los Angeles County sheriff's officials went into surveillance mode.As he exited the freeway in the Carson area, a California Highway Patrol vehicle approached the BMW directly in front. The suspect vehicle was stopped but backed up onto a center divider and evaded authorities.The suspect made his way onto the 110 Freeway and CHP re-engaged in the chase.The driver stepped on the gas, reaching speeds of more than 120 mph and racing past vehicles on the road.On multiple occasions the driver turned off the car's headlights.In the San Pedro area, the driver raced through surface streets at 90 mph, striking one vehicle and some barricades in its way.When he reached a cul-de-sac in the 2200 block of Wanderer Drive, the suspect got out of the BMW with his hands up, appearing to surrender, but he bolted on foot and made his way into the backyard of a home on Baleria Drive.The suspect hid within the darkness in the middle of three homes as sheriff's deputies and CHP officers approached and searched the area.Within minutes, the suspect was seen being taken into custody from the backyard of a home.