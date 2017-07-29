Hikers form human chain in flood-swollen Utah river

In this July 29, 2017, image made from a video provided by Jhonatan Gonzalez, shows hikers forming a human chain to cross a river swollen with flash flood waters. (Jhonatan Gonzalez via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY --
One of several hikers who formed a human chain across a river swollen with flash flood waters in the Utah desert said Thursday it was powerful watching people help each other through the dangerous situation.

Jhonatan Gonzalez said rainfall upstream transformed the calm water on a hot and sunny day at Utah's red-rock Zion National Park into a waist-high rushing river on Saturday morning.

"There's no way out you just have to go through," said Gonzalez, 40, of Maui, Hawaii.

He and a group of about 15 family members turned back when they saw the current become strong during a river hike known as The Narrows, but they soon reached an area where the water was higher.

Gonzalez and his brothers originally stood in the water together to help several younger family members ranging from 1 to 8 years old cross the river.


Strangers joined their line as they continued to help dozens of other hikers cross the river choked with logs and debris.

Gonzalez paused briefly to take a video of the effort with his cellphone.

"It felt good. It was a chilling experience. It almost made me feel teary, just seeing how everyone was helping each other," he said.

Zion closed the area later that afternoon after a flash-flood warning. Ranger John Marciano says rangers work hard to warn people to watch weather reports and be careful of fast-moving water. Anyone caught in risky weather should get to high ground immediately, especially in the river where rocks can quickly become treacherously slippery.

Flash floods at Zion have proved fatal in the past, including a devastating 2015 flood in a deep, narrow canyon that killed seven people.

In Arizona, dozens of hikers have been rescued from floodwaters in recent weeks. Ten people died in mid-July when a sudden rainstorm thundered through a tranquil swimming area about 100 miles (161 kilometers) northeast of Phoenix.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
rescuewater rescuefloodingu.s. & worldUtah
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Flood damages train tracks, delays commutes through Acton
Gusher erupts after fire hydrant sheared in Compton
Flash floods cover roads in mud, damage homes in Acton
Armed man flees when Victorville clerk brandishes gun
Former OC officer files lawsuit against Ford over CO leak in patrol cars
Transgender student's family files suit against OC school
'ESPN8: The Ocho' to air unconventional sports
Girlfriend who sent texts urging suicide gets 15 months
Show More
CA plane passenger spots man texting about sex abuse of kids
Pets of the Week: Kittens Klaus and Java
San Bernardino not sanctuary city, but DOJ says it will withhold funds
OC police bust 2 businesses posing as arcades for gambling
Excess water in Villa Park Dam to be released into reserve basin
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Thunderstorms hit SoCal
PHOTOS: Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
PHOTOS: LA Pride's Resist March in WeHo
More Photos