T. rex, penguin among Monopoly pieces added by popular vote

Get ready to fight with your friends over who gets to be the T. rex in Monopoly.

The next generation of the classic board game will be the eight pieces with the most votes from the Monopoly Token Madness campaign, which took place in January. Hasbro announced the winners on Friday. Some old favorites are in, while other winners will be new additions.

The winning tokens are:
Scottie dog
Top hat
Car
Battleship
Cat

T. rex
Rubber ducky
Penguin

Some of the 64 competitors who didn't make the cut include a kissy face emoji and a monster truck. Iconic tokens previously included in the game, like the thimble, the boot and the wheelbarrow, will be excluded this time around because they were out-voted.

World Monopoly Day is March 19.
