Dam gold? One Oroville prospector thinks so

While crews continue to clean up debris at the base of the Oroville Dam's damaged spillway, gold miners are salivating at what lays beneath the bedrock. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. --
While crews continue to clean up debris at the base of the Oroville Dam's damaged spillway, gold miners are salivating at what lies beneath the bedrock.

Prospector Bob Van Camp, who has been searching for gold for 20 years, said the erosion caused by continuous flow of water is creating a golden opportunity.

"Because gold is so heavy it always seeks the lowest area. It constantly wants to go down," said Van Camp.

Crews are currently at the base of the spillway cleaning debris. The Department of Water Resources reports that thus far it is unaware of any gold being found.

The DWR is currently studying the protocol for if gold is found on the site in the future.
