AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) --In the warm sun of Agoura Hills there is plenty of down dogs, cat cows and even real goats in Meridith Schwartz's backyard yoga class.
"These guys are so adorable. Just look at him: so sweet and cuddly and soft," said Sunnie Schearer of Newbury Park.
Last year a goat yoga class held in Oregon had such success that goat yoga is now popping up across the country.
This Los Angeles County class was formed to help a 4-H youth agricultural program raise money.
"They want to go to the national show in Wisconsin this year," said Danette McReynolds, 4-H leader.
4-H members Claire Boon and Nadyia Klem love these kids that are proving to be multi-purpose pets.
"We like to call them the pets that produce because they do give us milk and they make cheese and we enjoy teaching that to the children as well," said McReynolds.
"They're fun to chase around and they leap and they run around," said Klem, of Thousand Oaks.
"They would never hurt people. Never," said Boon, of Simi Valley.
They are sweet, they're cuddly and they do like to get close to you but one thing to remember is that they like to nibble so don't wear your best yoga clothes.
Yogi Meridith Schwartz says that's part of the attraction.
"If you can connect to the mind body which is what I really try to teach with consciousness and then enjoy yourself while you're learning. It's like learning by distraction," said Schwartz.
With baby goats now just three weeks old, this class will continue through October. Each class costs $15 and is held through the Lavenderwood Farm of Thousand Oaks.