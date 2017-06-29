A group of talented young performers are fulfilling their musical dreams at a special Inland Empire summer camp - "Rock Stars of Tomorrow."
The camp helps teach young musicians how to rock out.
The kids are taught it's not just about learning technical skills, it's about putting yourself out there whenever you can.
"It feels awesome and amazing that you can be in a band singing and performing and doing stuff," said Arely Urena, 10, a singer and camp kid.
Camp co-owner Alan Benson said the instructors are all seasoned musicians.
"They get the opportunity to learn how to be on stage, how to play in a band and how to be part of that team," he said.
Laura Gonzales said her son loves learning music so much she has trouble pulling him away from the guitar.
"They love it so much it doesn't seem like work to them," she said. "At our house it's 'OK, Diego, 11:00 - time to put the guitar away, it's time to go to bed.' So that's a good problem to have."
Inland Empire camp helps teach kids to rock out
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories