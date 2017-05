Looking to get outside? How about a trip down the Los Angeles River? The summer kayaking season is officially underway!Starting Monday, two sections of the river will be open to the public through Labor Day.One is in the Glendale Narrows off Riverside Drive, just south of Griffith Park.The other section is in the Sepulveda Basin in Encino, between where the 405 and 101 freeways meet.For more information, visit lariver.org