LAPD investigating 22 possible sex-crime cases involving Hollywood figures

EMBED </>More Videos

The LAPD is investigating 22 cases of suspected sex-crimes linked to entertainment industry figures, according to a source in the department. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The scandal involving sexual assault in Hollywood appears to be widening, as the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating more cases involving industry elite than originally thought.

The department is investigating 22 suspected sex crime cases linked to the entertainment industry according to a high-level source inside the LAPD.

The agency has also taken 28 "courtesy reports" of incidents - possible crimes that happened outside of LAPD's jurisdiction - and sent them to appropriate police departments.

The new details come the same day "Girls" creator Lena Dunham is apologizing for defending a writer of her show against sexual assault allegations. According to The Wrap, a "Girls" writer is being investigated by the LAPD, suspected of raping an actress when she was just 17.

Dunham posted a statement on Twitter after backlash over her earlier comments, saying in part:

"Every woman who comes forward deserves to be heard, fully and completely, and our relationship with the accused should not be part of the calculation anyone makes when examining her case. We apologize to any women who have been disappointed."

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
sex assaultsex crimeshollywoodLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
USC tops UCLA, 28-23, in crosstown rivalry matchup
Boyle Heights vigil honors boys killed in crash
Downey fire leaves man, daughter in critical condition
Police shoot, wound carjacking suspect in Alhambra
Happy Place opens in downtown LA
NB 405 reopens in San Fernando Valley after crash
Car plows through Wendy's after shooting
Free medical clinic attracts thousands in downtown LA
Show More
Military dog wins British prize for valor under fire
David Cassidy hospitalized in Florida with organ failure
2 killed, 4 critically injured in Santa Fe Springs crash
AC/DC founder Malcolm Young dead at 64
Man posing as officer sought in Lakewood sex assault
More News
Top Video
Boyle Heights vigil honors boys killed in crash
Downey fire leaves man, daughter in critical condition
Happy Place opens in downtown LA
2 killed, 4 critically injured in Santa Fe Springs crash
More Video