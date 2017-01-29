HOME & GARDEN

Airbnb offering free housing for refugees impacted by travel ban

CEO Brian Chesky made the offer on Twitter to detainees and travelers impacted by the Trump administration's travel restrictions. (KTRK)

Home-sharing service Airbnb announced it would offer free housing to passengers banned from flights to the United States.

CEO Brian Chesky made the offer on twitter to detainees and travelers impacted by the Trump administration's travel restrictions.

Chesky said, "not allowing countries or refugees into America is not right, and we must stand with those who are affected."

According to the company's website, Airbnb operates in 191 countries.

On Friday, Trump billed his sweeping executive order as a necessary step to stop "radical Islamic terrorists" from coming to the U.S.

Included in the executive order is a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia or Yemen and a 120-day suspension of the U.S. refugee program.

Airbnb did not say how the accommodations would be provided, but Chesky urged travelers who need emergency housing to contact him.
