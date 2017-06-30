HOME & GARDEN

Man found stabbed to death at Glendale apartment complex

Police investigate the fatal stabbing of a man at a Glendale apartment complex on Friday, June 30, 2017.

By ABC7.com staff
GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) --
A man was found apparently stabbed to death at a Glendale apartment complex Friday night, police said.

Officers were called to an apartment complex in the 1200 block of East Harvard Street at 6:12 p.m. on a report of a man down.

They found a man in his 50s suffering from several stab wounds. Officers administered first aid and CPR, but were unable to revive him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

It was not immediately clear if the man lived at the apartment complex.

No description of a suspect or possible motive was available.

Detectives are investigating.
