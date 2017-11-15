HOME & GARDEN

What are the cheapest rentals available in Highland Park, right now?

If you're apartment hunting, you know how hard it can be to find a good deal. So what does a low-end rental in Highland Park look like these days-and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and 1-bedroom apartments in Highland Park via rental site Zumper to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Los Angeles neighborhood. Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below.

145 N Ave. 51


This 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom space, situated at 145 N Ave. 51, is listed for $1,450 / month for its 525 square feet of space. In the unit, expect to find both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, and tiled floors throughout; building amenities include assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

343 North Avenue 52



Then there's this apartment with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom at 343 North Avenue 52, listed at $1,595 / month. In the unit, you're promised air conditioning, all-new kitchens, quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, new plumbing and more. Building amenities include on-site laundry and parking, but pets are not permitted. (See the listing here.)
