A homicide suspect was critically wounded in an officer-involved shooting in Santa Monica Friday evening.Authorities said a shooting was reported in the 2300 block of Main Street near the park around 6:30 p.m. A person was found shot to death in the area and authorities quickly located the suspect.When authorities found the suspect near Main Street and Hollister Avenue by 3rd Street, the suspect pulled out a gun leading to an officer-involved shooting.The suspect was shot and taken to a local hospital.The area of Main Street, Hollister Avenue and 3rd Street was closed while authorities interviewed witnesses and gathered evidence.Footage from AIR7 HD captured police interviewing witnesses, a white sedan with the driver's side window shot out and areas with medical debris scattered on the road.The investigation was ongoing.