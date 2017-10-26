HESPERIA, Calif. (KABC) --A young man is dead after he got into a car and chased down his stolen truck in Hesperia. A deputy, who was trying to track down that stolen truck, hit and killed him.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department received a report of a stolen vehicle from the Hidden Tavern on Main Street shortly after 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
Patrick Chambers, 18, had just gotten off work at the Hidden Tavern, when he noticed his truck was being stolen.
Chambers and a friend called 911, and then started following the suspect themselves in the friend's Camaro.
About 2 1/2 miles to the east, the suspect tried to turn right on E Avenue and crashed. He got out and ran.
When Chambers and his friend stopped and got out of the Camaro, tragedy struck. A San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy, who was also arriving at the scene, lost control of his vehicle and crashed into Chambers, killing him.
Sheriff's officials said unbeknownst to the responding deputy, the stolen vehicle had a mechanical malfunction, causing the vehicle to spray engine oil on the roadway for approximately 1,000 feet.
The patrol car made contact with that engine oil, and the deputy was unable to stop his vehicle, which slammed into the passenger side of the Camaro, where Chambers was standing, officials said.
Responding deputies immediately called for medical aid and began administering CPR on Chambers, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Some say the deputy bears some responsibility for what happened.
"Just because you have a badge, it doesn't mean you cannot be held responsible," said Hidden Tavern owner Jason Lomax, who described Chambers as being like a son to him.
Others say it could have happened to anyone, calling it a fluke accident.
A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for Chambers' family.
The suspect, identified by sheriff's officials as Jordan Lee Pence, 20, of Hesperia, was detained by Chambers' friend, then later arrested by deputies.
Pence was booked at High Desert Detention Center for assault with a deadly weapon and possession of stolen property. His arraignment was scheduled for Oct. 27. Bail was set at $100,000.
If you have any information about this case, you're urged to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Hesperia Station at (760)947-1500. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).