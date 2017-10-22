The death of a 2 1/2-year-old boy in Pinon Hills is being investigated as a murder after initially being reported as a drowning.First responders were called to a home in the 10300 block of Wintergreen Road around 4:15 p.m. Friday regarding a report of a drowning.The boy was transported to Desert Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.San Bernardino County sheriff's deputies were called to the hospital by doctors who determined the child didn't drown but instead had suffered a number of injuries.Authorities did not release details on the nature and extent of the injuries.Following an investigation, the boy's mother, 30-year-old Crystal Green, was arrested on suspicion of murdering her son.Children and Family Services took custody of Green's three other children who were living in the Wintergreen Road home.Green was being held at the West Valley Detention Center. She was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.If you have any information about this case, you're urged to contact Detective Kevin McCurdy at (909)387-3589. You can also submit anonymous tips by calling the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463).