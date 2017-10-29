Indiana mom 1 year sober after overdose photo went viral

An Indiana mother said a picture taken during her darkest hour has helped her turn her life around.

HOPE, Ind. (KABC) --
A police photo from October 2016 showed Erika Hurt passed out in her car with a heroin syringe still in her hand and her 10-month-old son in the backseat.

Hurt later said she was embarrassed by that photo but that it was a "big eye opener" that turned her life around.

This week, she is celebrating a year of sobriety.

She missed her son's first Thanksgiving, Christmas, and birthday while in jail but said she's not going to miss any more of her son's life.

She said her son -- and the photo -- have given her "the true desire" to stay sober.
