Inland Empire firefighter who died battling Montana blaze honored at memorial

EMBED </>More Videos

A public memorial is set to take place Thursday in San Bernardino County for a local firefighter killed in the line of duty in Montana last week.

By
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --
An Inland Empire firefighter, who was killed in the line of duty in Montana last week, was honored at a public memorial in San Bernardino County on Thursday.

WATCH LIVE: Public memorial for Brent Witham


The 29-year-old's remains were brought home from Montana on Monday.

Firefighters from across Southern California gathered at the San Bernardino air tanker base to salute the fallen firefighter. More firefighters also lined the route to the mortuary.

Witham was battling the Lolo Peak Fire in Montana when he was struck by a falling tree.

He began his career as a firefighter in 2011 and most recently had been a member of the San Bernardino Vista Grande Hotshots since 2015. He was following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, who were also firefighters.

The public memorial began at 10 a.m. at the National Orange Show Events Center (Orange Pavilion, Arrowhead entrance) in San Bernardino.

More information is available here: withammemorialceremony.blogspot.com.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firefighter killedfirefighterswildfirefuneralSan BernardinoSan Bernardino CountyMontana
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Inland Empire firefighter honored in funeral procession
Local firefighter killed while battling wildfire in Montana
Top Stories
Pacific Palisades standoff: Suspect found dead after shootout
NBA player Zach Randolph arrested on pot charge in Watts
Taylor Swift testifies former DJ groped her under her skirt
Girl, 12, killed in apparent drive-by shooting in Victorville
Boiling water poured on 11-year-old girl's face at sleepover
Suspect found dead after hourslong standoff in Beverly Grove
Rams, Chargers players get into 2 fights during Irvine practice
Channing Tatum busts out 'Magic Mike' moves in convenience store
Show More
Big rig overturns in crash on EB 10 Freeway in East LA
Lawmakers looking to change CA crosswalk flashing hand fines
Cancer patient surprised with parade for last chemo
Motorcyclist helps chase, track down Colton hit-run driver
Caltrans to start I-5 repaving project north of 14 Fwy
More News
Top Video
NBA player Zach Randolph arrested on pot charge in Watts
Taylor Swift testifies former DJ groped her under her skirt
Pacific Palisades standoff: Suspect found dead after shootout
Channing Tatum busts out 'Magic Mike' moves in convenience store
More Video