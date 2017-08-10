SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) --A memorial is set to take place Thursday in San Bernardino County for a local firefighter killed in the line of duty in Montana last week.
The service for Brent Witham is open to the public and is expected to be highly emotional.
The 29-year-old's remains were brought home from Montana on Monday.
Firefighters from across Southern California gathered at the San Bernardino air tanker base to salute the fallen firefighter. More firefighters also lined the route to the mortuary.
Witham was battling the Lolo Peak Fire in Montana when he was struck by a falling tree.
He began his career as a firefighter in 2011 and most recently had been a member of the San Bernardino Vista Grande Hotshots since 2015. He was following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, who were also firefighters.
The public memorial is scheduled for 10 a.m. at the National Orange Show Events Center (Orange Pavilion, Arrowhead entrance) in San Bernardino.
More information is available here: withammemorialceremony.blogspot.com.