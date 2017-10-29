Inmate sought after escaping Lancaster prison

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation officials said Sunday they're looking for an inmate who walked away from a minimum-support facility at a prison in Lancaster.Inmate Jason Kohr, 36, was discovered missing from California State Prison, Los Angeles County on Saturday during a count at about 9 p.m. He was last seen hours earlier during an evening meal, according to a CDCR press release.After noticing Kohr was gone, prison staff searched the surrounding areas and notified local law enforcement agencies.Agents from CDCR's Office of Correctional Safety were immediately deployed to help find Kohr, officials said.He is described as a white man who is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 187 pounds with hazel eyes and a shaved head.Kohr was taken in by CDCR from Ventura County in May 2016 with a six-year term for vehicle theft, attempting to evade a peace officer while driving recklessly, and second-degree burglary. He was scheduled to be released in July 2018.Anyone who sees Kohr should call 911. Anyone knowing the location or having information about Kohr is asked to contact the LAC at (661) 792-2000, extension 5551 or 6912.