Irate woman with rifle robs NC cellphone store

The holdup happened Monday at a Sprint Store at 7830 Good Middling Drive.

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina --
A woman apparently irate over not receiving an ordered cellphone walked into a Sprint store in North Carolina with a large rifle and took a phone herself, officials said.

The Fayetteville Police Department is trying to identify a woman seen carrying a rifle in surveillance photos during a robbery.

The holdup happened Monday at a Sprint Store located at 7830 Good Middling Drive.

Police say the woman came in carrying a large military-style long gun and demanded cell phones from a clerk.



She then fled in a dark blue Mazda.

Police say the woman was in the store on Sunday irate about a cellphone that wasn't shipped to her. Store employees couldn't help her.

Less than 24 hours she returned with the rifle.

The suspect had dark hair and was wearing a green tank top with black horizontal stripes, black pants, and black sneakers with a tattoo on her right shoulder blade.

Surveillance video: Petite woman with large gun robs Fayetteville store



Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Lewis with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 703-9503 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.

