Kidnapped woman's escape from car trunk in Alabama caught on video

AUGAUTA COUNTY, Ala. --
A kidnapped woman's dramatic escape from the trunk of a car in Alabama was caught on surveillance video.

Police in Alabama said a man broke into a woman's Autauga County home Monday morning and kidnapped her. When the suspect went to the gas station, the victim waited and then popped the trunk and ran.

The escape was captured on surveillance video. The victim ran into the gas station to look for help, where the suspect apparently saw her and quickly fled.

Police took 36-year-old Timothy Wyatt into custody during a routine traffic stop early Wednesday. He is charged with robbery and kidnapping. At the time of the crime he was out of jail on bond for charges of attempted murder, first degree sodomy and third degree robbery.

CNN contributed to this report.
