The Los Angeles Police Department's Foothill Division is conducting a death investigation after a drum containing possible human remains was found in Sun Valley.Police said the crime scene is located at La Tuna Canyon Road and Foothill Freeway.The circumstances surrounding the death appear to be suspicious, according to police.The drum was located Sunday off an embankment just south of the 210 Freeway, police said.Several LAPD units are on scene and the investigation is ongoing.