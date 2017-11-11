Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies walked in on a robbery in progress at a South El Monte 7-Eleven and stopped the armed suspect in his tracks.Authorities said around 1:24 a.m. Friday, three deputies working the graveyard shift walked into the convenience store in the 9800 block of Rush Street to get coffee.When the deputies entered the store, they saw a man arguing with a store clerk. That clerk soon put his hands up in the air.Deputies recognized the suspect as someone matching the description of a previous robbery suspect in which the incident took place a short distance from the 7-Eleven. Deputies also saw the end of a gun coming from a bag the suspect was holding.They aimed their guns at the suspect and ordered him to the ground. The clerk was not hurt during the incident.The suspect was identified as Geovanny Sandoval, 27, and arrested on suspicion of robbery, carrying a concealed firearm and possession of a short-barreled shotgun. His bail is set at $100,000.